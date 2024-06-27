Tax Results for the City of Santa Barbara
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.
SANTA BARBARA, CA – June 26, 2024
Transient Occupancy Tax Results for the City of Santa Barbara – Month Ended May 31, 2024
The City of Santa Barbara collected $2.9 Million in Transient Occupancy Taxes (TOT) for May 2024, the eleventh month in the City’s fiscal year.
Year to date, the City has collected $28.8 Million in overall TOT, of which approximately $26.4 Million came from hotels and $2.4 Million from short-term rentals. Year to date, total TOT revenues are coming in 3.1% below budget.
The Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) is a Tax on “Transient” guests staying in any hotel, inn, motel, or other commercial lodging establishment for a period of less than 30 days.
The City’s adopted TOT budget for all funds is $33.0 Million, of which $27.5 Million is budgeted in the General Fund.
View the Transient Occupancy Tax Table. The City’s TOT tax rate is 12.0%, of which 10.0% goes to the City’s General Fund and the remaining 2.0% goes to the Creeks/Clean Water Fund.
|City of Santa Barbara
|TRANSIENT OCCUPANCY TAXES
|Month
|FY 2024
|Change to
Budget
|FY 2024
Budget
|Jul
|$3,792,870
|-4.5%
|$3,970,000
|Aug
|3,453,840
|-12.6%
|3,950,000
|Sep
|3,330,750
|3.8%
|3,210,000
|Oct
|2,809,230
|-4.8%
|2,950,000
|Nov
|2,213,001
|-2.5%
|2,270,000
|Dec
|1,932,503
|6.2%
|1,820,000
|Jan
|1,622,897
|-7.3%
|1,750,000
|Feb
|1,770,582
|-11.5%
|2,000,000
|Mar
|2,355,142
|-0.6%
|2,370,000
|Apr
|2,674,955
|-1.7%
|2,720,000
|May
|2,887,579
|4.6%
|2,760,000
|Jun
|3,230,000
|FY Total
|$28,843,349
|-3.1%
|$33,000,000
|The table above includes the 10.0% charge (credited to the General Fund) and the 2.0% charge (as adopted after passage of Measure B, credited to Creeks/Clean Water Fund).
You must be logged in to post a comment.