SANTA BARBARA, CA – June 26, 2024

Transient Occupancy Tax Results for the City of Santa Barbara – Month Ended May 31, 2024

The City of Santa Barbara collected $2.9 Million in Transient Occupancy Taxes (TOT) for May 2024, the eleventh month in the City’s fiscal year.

Year to date, the City has collected $28.8 Million in overall TOT, of which approximately $26.4 Million came from hotels and $2.4 Million from short-term rentals. Year to date, total TOT revenues are coming in 3.1% below budget.

The Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) is a Tax on “Transient” guests staying in any hotel, inn, motel, or other commercial lodging establishment for a period of less than 30 days.

The City’s adopted TOT budget for all funds is $33.0 Million, of which $27.5 Million is budgeted in the General Fund.

View the Transient Occupancy Tax Table. The City’s TOT tax rate is 12.0%, of which 10.0% goes to the City’s General Fund and the remaining 2.0% goes to the Creeks/Clean Water Fund.