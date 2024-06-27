Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – June 26, 2024

Transient Occupancy Tax Results for the City of Santa Barbara – Month Ended May 31, 2024

The City of Santa Barbara collected $2.9 Million in Transient Occupancy Taxes (TOT) for May 2024, the eleventh month in the City’s fiscal year.

Year to date, the City has collected $28.8 Million in overall TOT, of which approximately $26.4 Million came from hotels and $2.4 Million from short-term rentals. Year to date, total TOT revenues are coming in 3.1% below budget.

The Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) is a Tax on “Transient” guests staying in any hotel, inn, motel, or other commercial lodging establishment for a period of less than 30 days.

The City’s adopted TOT budget for all funds is $33.0 Million, of which $27.5 Million is budgeted in the General Fund.

View the Transient Occupancy Tax Table. The City’s TOT tax rate is 12.0%, of which 10.0% goes to the City’s General Fund and the remaining 2.0% goes to the Creeks/Clean Water Fund.

City of Santa Barbara
TRANSIENT OCCUPANCY TAXES
MonthFY 2024Change to
Budget		FY 2024
Budget
Jul$3,792,870-4.5%$3,970,000
Aug3,453,840-12.6%3,950,000
Sep3,330,7503.8%3,210,000
Oct2,809,230-4.8%2,950,000
Nov2,213,001-2.5%2,270,000
Dec1,932,5036.2%1,820,000
Jan1,622,897-7.3%1,750,000
Feb1,770,582-11.5%2,000,000
Mar2,355,142-0.6%2,370,000
Apr2,674,955-1.7%2,720,000
May2,887,5794.6%2,760,000
Jun3,230,000
FY Total$28,843,349-3.1%$33,000,000
The table above includes the 10.0% charge (credited to the General Fund) and the 2.0% charge (as adopted after passage of Measure B, credited to Creeks/Clean Water Fund).
Thu Jun 27, 2024 | 17:24pm
