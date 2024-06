I enjoyed the story about the brain cancer so beautifully written by Barry Maher. Just want to say that it seems to me that his brain still has an embarrassingly high IQ. Wishing you, Barry, continued health and hope we get to read more of your excellent, clever and brilliant writing.

