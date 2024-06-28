Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation Welcomes Board Member Jill Felber

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, California – Jill Felber, an internationally acclaimed recording artist and a music professor at the University of California, Santa Barbara, has joined The Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation board.

Felber is a dynamic flute recitalist, chamber musician, legendary contemporary music specialist, and distinguished flute professor for the UC Santa Barbara’s Woodwind, Brass and Percussion Program in the Department of Music. Her performances have received media acclaim worldwide and are known to dazzle and excite audiences. She’s been described as an “outstanding American flutist” and praised for her “consummate musicianship.”

A performer of solo recitals, chamber music, and concertos on five continents, Felber has held residencies in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Australia, Mexico, France, Switzerland, Great Britain, Italy, Canada, Brazil and the United States. She’s a tireless promoter of new music and has inspired many composers to write solo and chamber works for her and for her flute duo ZAWA! She has premiered over five hundred works for the flute and has released world premiere recordings for Centaur Records, CRI, Neuma Records, BCM+D Records, and ZAWA!MUSIC.

Felber is known for her inspirational and motivational teaching style. She earned the Distinguished Teaching Award at UCSB and has toured the country presenting flute seminars and arranged “Fusions” of classical and non-classical melodies at conventions, flute societies and universities. Felber holds degrees from the University of Michigan and Bowling Green State University, and taught on the faculties of Ohio University, Capital University, and Wright State University.

The Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation is a nonprofit that supports classical music education in Santa Barbara County through scholarships and grants. Other board members are Deborah Bertling, Erin Bonski-Evans, Rosalind Amorteguy Fendon, Ronald D. Fendon, David T. McKee, Kristine Pacheco-Bernt, Barbara H. Burger, Dr. Marjorie Gies, Peter G. Bertling, Neil DiMaggio and Noel Lucky-Ris. All board members have a long history of service to the Santa Barbara community and the performing arts.

Established in 1982, the foundation hosts an annual music competition that encourages young musicians to strive for excellence and supports them in their growth as performers. The organization has supported hundreds of students through competition and encouragement awards totaling up to $35,000 annually.

— For more information about PASF, visit pasfsb.org.