Americans sport the red, white, and blue in summer at parks, beaches, and ball games. Keep festivities fun and safe.

Notice the increase of DUI arrests in the last two years of the Fourth of July weekend: For 2022, the California Highway Patrol made 998 DUI arrests on the Fourth of July weekend. In 2023, ABC10 News in Sacramento reported 1,224 DUI arrests were made California that weekend.

I am puzzled with the stats. Why can’t drinkers learn to remain sober if driving? A drunken driver hit me when I was 16 in 1992. After 30-plus years I can walk okay, but my hearing is damaged and I have a deep tone to my voice. My life changed personally, physically, and socially.

Taking US 101 to and from a gathering? Think before you drink. People will drink, but it is illegal if you drive drunk. Don’t take chances: have a sober driver transport you if you had one too many. Save lives and your reputation: don’t drive drunk.