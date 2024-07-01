Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the City of Goleta, announces the continuation of “Meet Me in Old Town Goleta,” a series of free summer events coming up on the third Thursday in July and August 2024. Check out photos from May’s event here.

Designed to enhance community engagement, boost local business visibility, and showcase the unique charm of Old Town Goleta, these events celebrate the lively atmosphere of an evening block party, featuring games, entertainment, and a variety of food and beverage options. Local businesses will host specials and participate in ways that highlight their unique offerings, from tastings to promotions. This initiative not only promotes visiting local businesses but also encourages them to engage directly with the community and their neighbors in the heart of Old Town.

Residents are invited to join their neighbors in interactive and family-friendly activities. Visitors from neighboring areas can explore the distinctive attractions that Old Town Goleta has to offer and enjoy a lineup of performers such as Mezcal Martini and performances by the Fiesta Spirit and Junior Spirit in July and Tequila Mockingbird in August.

Grab your favorite fare from an Old Town eatery and head to Magnolia Avenue for live music, performances, games, and refreshments, including beer and wine. Community organizations and local vendors will be on-site and Goleta shirts and sweatshirts along with commemorative merchandise will be available for purchase.

Kristen Miller, President and CEO of the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, stated, “The success of our first ‘Meet Me in Old Town Goleta’ event in May was a wonderful testament to the vibrant community spirit of Goleta. We are thrilled to continue this initiative, bringing even more excitement, engagement, and opportunities for local businesses and residents to come together. This partnership with the City of Goleta aims to further activate our local businesses and celebrate our rich heritage. Come for the fun, stay for the community!

”Event Details:

Free Community Event (food, beverages, and merchandise available for purchase)

TIME: 5 to 7 PM on the following dates

DATES & ENTERTAINMENT:

Thursday, July 18 – Mezcal Martini, Fiesta Spirit and Junior Spirit will be dancing

Thursday, August 15 – Tequila Mockingbird

LOCATION: On Magnolia Ave, Old Town Goleta between Hollister and Gaviota.

PARKING: Public parking for the event is available in the Yardi parking lot at 430 S. Fairview Avenue or the public parking lot next to Community West Bank at 5827 Hollister Avenue.

ACTIVITIES: Live music, local business specials, food trucks, refreshments, games, merchandise, community vendors.

FOOD TRUCKS (July 18):

Dave’s Dogs

McConnell’s Ice Cream

VENDOR BOOTHS (July 18):

City of Goleta

Megan’s Organic Market

CrossFit Santa Barbara

Wright & Feusier Orthodontics

Children’s Resources and Referral of Santa Barbara County

For more information in English and Spanish, please visit SBSCChamber.com or follow on social media @SBSouthCoastChamber