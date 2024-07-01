Santa Barbara County Behavioral Wellness Crisis Stabilization Unit Receives LPS Designation

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness Crisis Stabilization Unit (CSU) is proud to announce its recent designation as an LPS (Lantermann-Petris-Short) locked facility. This important achievement enables the CSU to provide critical stabilization services for individuals experiencing a psychiatric crisis, with the aim of avoiding the need for inpatient acute hospitalization when the crisis may be resolved within the stay at the CSU.

The CSU provides individuals in severe distress with up to 24 hours of supervised care to assist with deescalating the severity of their crisis and/or need for inpatient acute hospitalization. The primary objectives of this level of care are prompt assessments, stabilization, and/or a determination of the appropriate level of care. Current literature supports that crisis residential care is as effective as other longer psychiatric inpatient care at improving symptoms and functioning. SAMHSA shares of the main research outcome of 23-hour observation beds is the avoidance of unnecessary hospitalizations for persons whose crisis may resolve with time and observation (SAMHSA, 2012).

As an LPS designated facility, the CSU is now equipped to offer secure and supportive care to those in the midst of severe mental health episodes. This 24-hour stabilization service is designed to address immediate psychiatric needs, offering a safe environment where individuals can receive intensive treatment and support.

“The designation of our CSU as an LPS facility marks a significant step forward in our ability to provide comprehensive mental health services to our community,” said Toni Navarro, Director for the Department of Behavioral Wellness.” Our goal is to stabilize individuals quickly and effectively, reducing the need for hospitalization and helping them return to their lives and communities as soon as possible.”

The CSU’s enhanced capabilities will allow for a more robust response to mental health crises, ensuring that individuals receive timely and appropriate care. This initiative aligns with the broader mission of Behavioral Wellness to improve mental health outcomes and support the well-being of all residents.

The Behavioral Wellness toll free Crisis Response and Services Access Line can be reached 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at (888) 868-1649 for assistance in receiving services. To learn more about County of Santa Barbara Department of Behavioral Wellness, please visit http://countyofsb.org/behavioral-wellness.