Question: How will the multitude of Vandenberg launches come to affect both life and real estate value of our neighborhood (planet)? Keep in mind that satellites and old rockets eventually burn up, depositing metallic ash that depletes the ozone layer and adds to the residual concentration, causing sea levels to rise.

On good authority, SpaceX is currently relocating from Cape Canaveral to the nearby Lompoc area citing less expensive costs.

Noted astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson warns, “We are impacting the climate at a rate that will “drown our coastal cities, decrease agriculture output, acidify the oceans and worsen extreme weather.”

He concludes, “We are heading into the next great climate catastrophe. Why can’t we summon the ingenuity and courage this requires? What’s our excuse?”