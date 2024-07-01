SCOTUS’s political bias reached a crescendo with today’s absurd ruling. Their rationale and common sense as an independent court has repeatedly been eroded by political, financial, and personal interests over the past 24 months.

The majority of Republican Senate and House members went on record denouncing Trump immediately following J6. Yet within weeks they rescinded their statements as it became evident his hold on large voting blocs remained firm.

Trump acknowledged his 2020 election loss, then, further selling his soul to the devil seized on the opportunity to monetize his Big Lie by agitating his constituents with Stop the Steal propaganda. They have donated hundreds of millions of dollars to his “I am your retribution” campaign. To the most casual bystander it is perfectly obvious he doesn’t have a patriotic bone in his body. This was evident before he took office January 17, 2017, and has been corroborated daily since.

To that same casual bystander, what SCOTUS, the Republican Party, and DJT have in common is their elite membership in club “Emperor’s New Clothes.”

The top-down message is “crime pays.” Why should anyone work hard, be honest, and pay taxes when our “trusted leaders” and elected representatives have demonstrated time and again you can lie, cheat, and steal your way to power and financial gain.