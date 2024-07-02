Spanish Interpretation to Begin at Goleta City Council Meetings

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA – July 2, 2024 – Spread the word! Starting at the next Goleta City Council meeting on July 16, 2024, and for all City Council meetings moving forward, there will be in-person simultaneous Spanish interpretation and Spanish agendas. This historic move is a part of the City’s goal to increase engagement, inclusivity and civic participation among our Spanish-speaking community. Learn more by watching our short promo video in English (https://youtu.be/m4sziwd5rG4) or Spanish (https://youtu.be/nr7TtwSI__Q).

Mayor Paula Perotte said, “Achieving this long-time priority will enable our Spanish-speaking community to have better access and input to City Council meetings where important decisions are made. I applaud our City Clerk’s Office and Community Relations team for helping to make this happen.”

Councilmember James Kyriaco (District 2) said, “I’m proud to see our City Council Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Ad Hoc Committee recommendation to provide interpretation services for Goleta’s Spanish-speaking community being implemented. This is an important step towards better informing and empowering all Goleta residents.”

The move to providing Spanish interpretation at Council meetings was also recommended by the City’s Public Engagement Commission.

City Council meetings are typically held every first and third Tuesday of the month and start at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall located at 130 Cremona Drive. Spanish agendas will be located on our website prior to the meetings at www.cityofgoleta.org/meetings-agendas. Headsets will be available in Council Chambers for the live interpretation. There will be speaker cards in Spanish and interpreters will be available to assist those who want to speak in person during the public comment section or on a specific item on the agenda.

According to data from the 2020 Census, 33.8% of households in Goleta speak a language other than English at home. To ensure our Spanish-speaking community participation the past several years, the City has stepped up its efforts to provide Spanish interpretation at most of its events, workshops, and during the City’s bilingual LEAD (Learn, Empower, Advocate, Discuss) Goleta Community Academy. Prior to having Spanish interpretation available at all Council meetings, people were able to request interpretation at least 72 hours in advance.

We hope the addition of Spanish interpretation at Council meetings and Spanish agendas will be a valuable resource for the community for years to come.