Santa Barbara, CA— July 2, 2024 — The public is invited to a special celebration and lunch event at Unity of Santa Barbara on Sunday, July 7th. The celebration starts at 10 AM, followed by lunch provided by Nimita’s Cuisine at 11:15.

Union of Light

Renowned educator and chef Nimita Dhirajlal said, “Nimita’s Cuisine is honored to collaborate with the union of light that Unity Spiritual Community brings to our beloved community. We pride ourselves in bringing offerings from the bounty of local, organic farms to commune in this gathering of joy around the table together.”

Unity Co-Spiritual Leader Rev. Dr. Temple Hayes added, “Unity is honored to feature Nimita’s offerings, which are slow cooked, healthy and flavorful ~ a wonderful way to celebrate inclusion and diversity and incredible music.” Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Bent Myggen will be providing the music.

Early Bird Pricing Extended

While prior advertising may have said early bird pricing of $15 for lunch ended June 30th, event organizers have extended it through July 5th. To reserve your lunch, visit unitysb.org.