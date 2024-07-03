Last Thursday, Americans watched the presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. It was shocking. As the two men spoke, it was crystal clear that there was quite a difference between them.

Biden was weak, pale and at times incoherent. He also was unable to finish his thoughts, sentences and even seemed to freeze at least once.

Trump on the other hand was calm, well informed, and answered questions coherently.

Going forward, America needs a strong, clear thinking, pro-American president. Biden is not that man. On the other hand, Donald Trump would make a strong, pro-American president.

Vote wisely in November, America.