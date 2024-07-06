It is time to remove the 4th of July Holiday from the American calendar. This holiday was meant to celebrate our decision to become independent of a theocracy headed by a king. We have changed course.

If we, the people, are unable to impeach those in our judiciary — the third branch of our government — for failure to uphold Constitutional values, why celebrate the separation? We have become a third-world country this week. Our dysfunctional Congress, filled with partisan cult members, lacks the will-power necessary to represent us in the face of rising gun violence, child abuse, and criminality by public officials and judges.

Please hold the fireworks for a day when we have three branches of government committed to the ideals outlined by the Founding Fathers.