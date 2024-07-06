The Opinion piece written by Sheri Cecil was right on the money! I’ve also been an Airbnb host with success for the past decade, religiously sending in my TOT tax of 14 percent of earnings each month and managing to hold on to my home with the extra income. I enjoy being a host and an ambassador for Montecito and Santa Barbara. I direct guests to all the wonders that abound in our fair city. Santa Barbara should be paying me I’m so enthusiastic !

Why the city and county of Santa Barbara don’t have a platform to collect the tax monies straight from VRBO and Airbnb has perplexed me for years. I’ve stayed in sister-city Airbnbs, and the tax is always collected up front. It would be much simpler and easier for hosts and Santa Barbara would be raking in the taxes ! No errant hosts could hide. Better late than never.