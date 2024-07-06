Yeah, we need to vote wisely. How?

We vote for candidates who aren’t pathological liars, who aren’t narcissists, who aren’t power-hungry authoritarians, who aren’t abusers of women and minorities. Who don’t worship foreign dictators, who aren’t convicted felons, who pay their taxes and don’t dodge drafts. We don’t vote for candidates who are incapable of compassion, trust, sympathy, but are capable of greed, absolute contempt of the rule of law, and disrespect for our Constitution and what it stands for. Vote wisely?

Unfortunately we have two flawed presidential candidates come November. One who obviously has reached an age that makes being POTUS a larger challenge than someone much younger, and the other who has become successful at manipulating a vast amount of gullible people, albeit many who are fine Americans, out of their sense of reality, believability, trust in facts and truth, and a whole lot of their hard-earned money.

If one were to actually research the terms of most all past American presidents, you’d be hard pressed to find a single one who didn’t make mistakes and a few bad judgments during their tenure. But never has this country in all my years been in a position where one presidential candidate is simply too old and the other presidential candidate is simply too dangerous.

Vote wisely? Sure! there’s ways to vote wisely, and one way is to review the past eight years of White House occupancy. Of those eight years, what years were more chaotic, unstable, corrupt, filled with one lie after another, filled with one bad idea after another regarding individual citizen’s health, rights, and well-being, climate change, foreign relations, big business favoritism and divisiveness at a level not seen since the Civil War and an infinite amount of meaningless hatred and ignorance.

Yeah! One’s gotten too old. A lifetime career politician for better or worse. But the older of the two “old candidates” at least, with all his aging flaws, still made the country feel a little safer, a little more normal, a bit more comfortable, somewhat more relaxed, and a lot more stable. And most of our lives have not been that bad off the past four years. The economy has been good, and, yes, really, it has been good. COVID has been beaten back a bit, inflation and wars come and go regardless of who’s in the White House so that’s always unfortunate, and the Southern Border has been a disaster for decades; you can point your finger directly at Congress for much of the problems there.

Vote wisely? My choice may be too old now, but I still feel better off with “old” vs “dangerous” for another four years.