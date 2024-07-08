Jodi House Awarded $825,000 Grant From the California Department of Rehabilitation

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Members and staff gather on the steps of Jodi House. | Credit: Courtesy

On June 21, the California Department of Rehabilitation (DOR) announced its intent to award Jodi House an $825,000 grant to provide support services that improve the quality of life for persons with Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI). Jodi House is one of only seven awardees statewide to receive this grant funding from the DOR. The non-profit organization will build its capacity to serve more brain injury survivors, their families, and caregivers throughout the three-year grant term.

“This commitment significantly expands our existing partnership with the DOR by nearly doubling their investment in our work,” says Lindsey Black, Jodi House executive director.

“This increased funding signals that the DOR recognizes that Jodi House’s programs are proving effective in improving the quality of life of our members. Our leadership team is energized and ready to begin exploring how we will use this increased investment in our work to enhance our programming, outreach, and educational services.”

TBI is a leading cause of death and disability. It is caused by a sudden jolt, blow, or penetrating injury to the head that disrupts the typical function of the brain. Fall and motor vehicles are the primary causes of injuries, with sports, recreational, work-related, and war-related injuries also being contributing factors. The injury may result in problems with thinking, memory, emotional regulation, behavior, language, physical mobility, and sensory and sensory abilities that affect how a person is able to live and work independently.

Since 1982, Jodi House’s supportive day program and case management services have proven effective at helping thousands of brain injury survivors, their families, and caregivers in their ongoing recovery. Membership is open to all brain injury survivors, regardless of the ability to pay. Services are offered both online and at Jodi House’s downtown Santa Barbara location in a residential-type setting, housed in a Victorian building that was the former home of Chad’s Restaurant.

About Jodi House

Donna and Jerry Wustman founded Jodi House in Santa Barbara after their 19-year-old daughter Jodi suffered a Traumatic Brain Injury after being hit by a drunk driver. Jodi House provides rehabilitation and support services to brain injury survivors, regardless of the ability to pay. Its programs are supportive and community-based, consisting of structured activities that facilitate community reintegration.

Jodi House has proven effective in establishing independence for survivors, helping them obtain meaningful employment and volunteer opportunities, and supporting them as they and their families recover, reconnect, and move forward in our community.