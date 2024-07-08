One805 Announces Alan Parsons as Musical Director for One805Live! Fall Concert

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA, July 8, 2024 – One805 is thrilled to announce that 13-time Grammy Award nominee and Grammy Award winner, recording artist, songwriter, musician, and record producer Alan Parsons O.B.E. will be the Musical Director for the One805Live! Fall Concert. Headlining the concert at Kevin Costner’s estate in Carpenteria is Pink and Dallas Green performing as the duo Me + You. The concert will feature additional performances from Grammy Award winners Kenny Loggins and Richard Marx.

Alan Parsons began his career at Abby Road Studios at age 18, with his first credit as a sound engineer on the Beatles’ “Abbey Road” and “Let It Be”. Notable engineering works of his include Pink Floyd’s “The Dark Side of the Moon”, for which he earned his first Grammy nomination, and Al Stewart’s “Year of the Cat” where he was responsible for the iconic saxophone part.

Alan co-founded the Alan Parsons Project in 1975 with Eric Woolfson and released ten albums between 1976 and 1987, with multiple hits making impressive placements on the Billboard Hot 100 including “Eye in the Sky” and “Time”. Alan has been actively involved in various projects in recent years. He released “The Secret” in 2019, his first studio album in 15 years, followed by “From the New World” in 2022.

Recognized for his exceptional contributions to music and music production with an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) title in the 2021 Birthday Honours, Alan also serves as a founding board member for One805. His dedication to philanthropy and artistic excellence underscores his pivotal role in bringing the community together through music.

Tickets for the One805Live! Fall Concert are now available at One805.org.

About One805 In the aftermath of the Thomas fire and subsequent mudslides “One805” was created, hosting the largest non-profit event in Santa Barbara History – The Kick Ash Bash! It brought together actors, entertainers, singers, performers, and most of all, our community in a spirit of healing. First Responders and their families were treated to an amazing day where we were able to put the tragedy behind us. Thanks to the efforts of many, over $2 million was raised to provide counseling support to First Responders and purchase equipment to directly support victims of the tragedy.

All who would like to contribute to One805 to assist our local First Responders may do so at One805.org. Please know that 100% of all contributions go to first responders and related supportive services. Visit www.One805.org for more information and to make a donation.