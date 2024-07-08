Traffic Control on Highway 1 Near Jalama Road For Slide Cleanup Work Begins July 8

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – One-way traffic control will be in place on a section of Highway 1 just south of Jalama Road beginning on Monday, July 8 through Wednesday, July 10 from 8 am to 3:00 pm.

This one-way traffic control will allow workers to perform slide cleanup work on Highway 1.

Travelers in the area can expect delays not to exceed 15 minutes.

Please allow extra time during your commute.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: Caltrans_D5.

Our crews deserve to get home safely too.

Drive slowly and carefully in work zones.