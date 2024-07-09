BREAKING: Santa Barbara County Expands Lake Fire Evacuations Again on Tuesday Afternoon

Due to the wildfire smoke from the Lake Fire, Direct Relief staff will be handing out N95 masks, free of charge, to residents of the Santa Ynez Valley today (limit two masks per person).

When: 11:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2024.

Pick up Locations:

  • Montecito Bank & Trust: 591 Alamo Pintado Rd, Solvang, CA 93463
  • Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA: 900 N Refugio Rd, Santa Ynez, CA 93460
  • Tribal Hall of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians: 100 Via Juana Rd, Santa Ynez, CA 93460
Tue Jul 09, 2024 | 23:07pm
https://www.independent.com/2024/07/09/free-n95-mask-pickup-tuesday-in-santa-ynez-valley/
