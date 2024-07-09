Free N95 Mask Pickup Tuesday in Santa Ynez Valley
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.
Due to the wildfire smoke from the Lake Fire, Direct Relief staff will be handing out N95 masks, free of charge, to residents of the Santa Ynez Valley today (limit two masks per person).
When: 11:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2024.
Pick up Locations:
- Montecito Bank & Trust: 591 Alamo Pintado Rd, Solvang, CA 93463
- Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA: 900 N Refugio Rd, Santa Ynez, CA 93460
- Tribal Hall of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians: 100 Via Juana Rd, Santa Ynez, CA 93460