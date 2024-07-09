Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Celebrates Cardiac Care Milestone with Completion of 1,000 TAVR Procedures

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA—The Cottage Heart & Vascular Center team at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital (SBCH) recently performed its 1,000th transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), a minimally invasive procedure used to treat aortic stenosis. With more TAVR procedures performed than any other hospital in the region, SBCH is the first hospital on the Central Coast to achieve this milestone.

TAVR is a minimally invasive procedure used to treat patients with aortic stenosis, a condition characterized by the narrowing of the heart’s aortic valve, which restricts blood flow and can cause debilitating symptoms, such as shortness of breath, lightheadedness, palpitations, chest pain, fatigue and shortened lifespan. Unlike traditional open-heart surgery, TAVR allows patients to receive a new valve with a significantly shorter recovery time, greatly enhancing patients’ quality of life.

“We are incredibly proud to have reached this achievement,” said Joseph Aragon, MD, interventional cardiologist. “This milestone not only highlights our team’s expertise and dedication but also reinforces our commitment to providing advanced cardiovascular care.”

During the TAVR procedure, a catheter is used to guide an artificial valve, usually through an artery in the leg, to the heart. Once in position, the new valve is opened, and it begins to function immediately. This minimally invasive approach offers patients a safer alternative with a quicker return to their regular activities.

“It’s rewarding to witness the program’s growth and see the hundreds of lives we’ve touched thanks to TAVR,” said Michael Shenoda, MD, interventional cardiologist. “Reaching this milestone is made possible by a strong commitment to excellence across multiple departments.”

SBCH began offering TAVR in 2015, becoming the first hospital on the Central Coast to introduce this life-saving procedure. Over the years, the Cottage Heart & Vascular Center has been at the forefront of cardiac care, continually improving patient outcomes and quality of life.

The Heart and Vascular Center at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital is a nationally recognized regional destination for cardiovascular expertise and medical management of complex heart and vascular conditions. Additionally, it is a leader in the region for performing minimally invasive heart procedures, such as Transcatheter Edge to Edge Repair (TEER) with the MitraClip® and the Watchman Implant.

For more information on TAVR, visit cottagehealth.org/TAVR.