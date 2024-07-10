Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

On Saturday, July 13th, 2024, from 9:00am-2:00pm and for the first time in its 238-year history, Old Mission Santa Barbara will be hosting a car show, the “Old Mission Motor Show”. Against the backdrop of this historic national landmark, car enthusiasts of all kinds will gather on the lawn to show off their four wheeled loves.

Come experience a journey through time at the Old Mission Motor Show. Enjoy an array of historic to modern vehicles as they converge against the iconic and picturesque Old Mission Santa Barbara. There will be a friar’s blessing of the cars held during the event. Musical entertainment provided by DJ Darla Bea. Food, beverages and snow cones provided by Dave’s Dogs, Elubias Gourmet, AR Catering and Le Peche Events.

All proceeds will provide funding for the many deferred maintenance projects incorporated with the responsibility of preserving this historical landmark. Won’t you take your place in history by supporting the Old Mission Motor Show in continuing the upkeep of the “Queen of the Missions” to be enjoyed for generations to come?

The Old Mission Motor Show is sponsored by Ruth Ann Bowe, Realtor with Village Properties. Other sponsors include Coeta & Donald Barker Foundation, Montecito Bank & Trust, The Drue Family, Mission Linen, Marborg, Milpas Motors, Community Hot Rod Project, Montecito Customs, and Firestone Walker.

For more information, please contact Donna Reeves, Director of Development & Communications, Old Mission Santa Barbara,

805-682-4713 x 196 or development@sboldmission.org. Website: www.santabarbaramission.org/mission-motor-show