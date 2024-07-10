Santa Ynez Hotels Support the Community During the Lake Fire

In the face of the recent Lake Fire happening in Santa Ynez Valley, several local hotels are providing discounted rates for evacuees and The Ballard Inn is offering complimentary rooms for firefighters and first responders.

