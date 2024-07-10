Santa Ynez Hotels Support the Community During the Lake Fire
In the face of the recent Lake Fire happening in Santa Ynez Valley, several local hotels are providing discounted rates for evacuees and The Ballard Inn is offering complimentary rooms for firefighters and first responders.
- The Ballard Inn, A Kirkwood Collection Hotel is offering complimentary rooms for all firefighters and first responders and 20% off to evacuees. Firefighters and first responders not staying at the hotel are still encouraged to visit the facilities and communal spaces to relax with a cold drink, have a snack, and stay connected with their free Wi-Fi.
- Hotel Hygge is offering a $59 per night room rate.
- The Winston is offering a $99 per night room rate.
- Sideways Inn is offering a $69 per night room rate.
- The Vinland Hotel & Lounge is offering a $79 per night room rate.
- Flying Flags RV Resort Buellton and Flying Flags Avila Beach (sister property in SLO) are offering 40% off.