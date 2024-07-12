Demolition of Southbound U.S. 101 San Jose Creek Bridge Scheduled to Begin Today/Traffic Switch Completed

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Location of Bridge to be demolished on southbound U.S. 101 | Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY — Caltrans will begin demolition of the southbound US 101 San Jose Creek Bridge in Goleta on Thursday, July 11. During this three-day demolition, travelers headed north/south will detour onto the northbound section of US 101 which includes the recently completed San Jose Creek Bridge. Two lanes will remain open in each direction during this phase of the project. This bridge will be rebuilt following demolition.

The contractor for the $20 million dollar project is MCM Construction Inc of North Highlands, CA. This project is expected to be complete in the June of 2026.

Construction is also underway to replace the San Jose Creek Bridges on State Route 217. Caltrans is continuing concrete and drainage work on this project. Travelers should be aware of bicycle riders in this construction area.

The eastbound SR 217 on-ramp at Sandspit Road remains closed for the duration of the project. Travelers leaving the Santa Barbara Airport can access Fairview Avenue and Hollister Avenue to reach US 101. Additional electronic message boards have been activated to assist airport visitors.

The contractor for this $26 million project is M.C.M. Construction, Inc. of North Highlands, CA. This project is expected to be complete in Summer 2025.

Southbound travelers using northbound lanes of U.S. 101 as part of a traffic switch | Credit: Courtesy

