It is not the polls — it is his age. He is now consistently showing the old people behavior that can be grumpy or opinionated or simply obstinate.

The fact is that elderly people often think that they know better than most but that they can certainly be mistaken about their aging bodies.

That is what the President is doing now.

Since last year, I have been sending missives to the White House about my concern with President Biden’s aging mind, and that he should start to prepare people in his party to possibly take his place as candidate this year.

The President’s refusal to step down is an insult to his colleagues in the Democratic Party. He sends the message that there is no other qualified Democrat to successfully run for president.

Apparently, he has lost his self awareness and it is now ego (and really aging) that is compelling him to stay in his post.

He has served the public since before age 29 when he joined Congress and he has done his job well. People get it and appreciate his great accomplishments. But how much longer does he want to continue on?

At this point, asking the President to drop out is like telling grandpa not to walk to the park alone anymore.

I’ve been supporting President Biden, but I believe that the aging process is taking its toll on him. If he does not heed the advice of those who care, he will destroy his legacy of great accomplishments.

He is not the only one who can beat the orange ogre, who is unfit and unqualified and should never be allowed to get back to the Oval Office.

But President Biden must step aside and let the talented younger and fully qualified members of his party take the lead.

He should usher in the era of youth leadership in the nation. That would be his more remarkable legacy.