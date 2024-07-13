Yes, both candidates are old.

Is Biden so old that we should take away Obamacare and end health care for tens of millions of needy Americans? Is he so old that we will take away women’s rights to make health-care choices over their own bodies?

So old that we should end environmental and consumer protections? So old that we should joke about climate change and embrace dirty energy that raises temperatures and heat-related deaths? So old that we leave future generations worse off?

So old that we should eliminate the Department of Education and National School Lunch Program that provides millions of lunches to hungry kids? So old that we should disband NATO and encourage Putin to continue his genocide? So old that we will build concentration camps and again put kids in cages?

Is Biden so old that we should cut taxes on billionaires again while our infrastructure falls apart? So old that we should ignore 16 economic Nobel laureates who say Trump’s tax plan will ignite “staggering inflation and cause lasting harm to the global economy”?

So old that guns should be fully automatic and easier to obtain than a driver’s license?

Trump wants to burn down our democratic successes when he becomes “dictator for a day.”