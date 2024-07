Saturday, July 13, 2024, was a dark day in American history. It was a day when there was an attempted assassination on former American President Donald Trump.

As a nation, we are better than this. It is time to take a deep breath and reflect on what just happened. It is time for our leaders, the media, everyday citizens, Never Trumpers, and even President Biden to stop the dangerous, hateful rhetoric. We need to unite as a nation.