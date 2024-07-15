XXL Pants on Fire

Between now and November, Democrats should run ads continuously reminding voters about Trump’s ceaseless debate lies on abortion, public and legal sentiment on Roe v. Wade, insulin prices, the Jan. 6 insurrection, the neo-Nazi march in Charlottesville, Virginia, the candidates’ respective records on the economy, aid to Ukraine, crime rates, respect for veterans, taxes, alleged election fraud, and the GOP’s Project 2025 which is a blueprint for their dreams of a fascist paradise.

Keep it simple, Democrats. 1) President Biden has a record of outstanding accomplishments. 2) Trump is a pathological liar and a convicted fraud and felon. Yet, he believes that he is the “Chosen One” and has a divine right to rule. The Rethuglican majority on the Supreme Court has concurred and decided that Trump, if elected, would be free to reign like a king without the checks or balances of the Constitution.

On July 1, the Supreme Court declared the Rule of Law to be null and void, putting democracy itself in mortal danger. It’s a date (like December 7, 1941) that will live in infamy. A president now has absolute immunity from prosecution for any crimes this court determines are “official acts.” Yet, Chief Justice John Roberts and the majority on the court refused to rule on whether or not promoting a fake electors scheme, inciting an insurrection, or selling military secrets to Russia could be interpreted as official acts!

Trump has already indicated a second term would not be one of policy, but of revenge and retribution against all his perceived political enemies. Is there any doubt this MAGA Supreme Court would consider these to be official acts if carried out by their favorite mob boss, Donald Trump? In November, there will be a binary choice between democracy and autocracy. Vote accordingly.