Following the Biden-Trump debate, a friend and highly respected local medical specialist sent me an email containing a brief, analytical viewpoint of why President Biden, despite his great services since his inauguration, would be an unreliable choice for another term. He based his view on biological criteria so readily observed before, during, and since the debate. I sent this opinion to our two senators and Salud Carbajal, all Democrats; Mr. Carbajal sent this reply: “Due to regulations established by the House Communications Standards Commission, I am unable to address any political or campaign related issues through my official Congressional office, including any comments relating to the 2024 Presidential Election.”

I am a life-long Democrat, from the party that put Mr. Carbajal in office. He claims a history of courage, but we are facing what many see as the most critical presidential election in our lives, and Mr. Carbajal will not discuss it with members of his own party, will not buck “the rules” for the greater good of the country.

I watched him at a reception in Montecito in 2018 on stage with Kyrsten Sinema as he helped her flim-flam locals for campaign donations so she could subterfuge Biden’s policies in DC. We should have seen Carbajal’s lack of judgment there.

Let’s remember these shortcomings in November when we vote again for our Representative in Congress.