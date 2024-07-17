Limoneira joins Protecting Blue Whales and Blue Skies as Newest Ambassador

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Limoneira Company, a 131-year-old international agribusiness headquartered in Santa Paula, California, has joined The Protecting Blue Whales and Blue Skies program as its newest Ambassador. “Protecting Blue Whales and Blue Skies” incentivizes shipping companies to voluntarily reduce their speeds along California’s coast to reduce fatal ship strikes to endangered whales, air pollution, regional greenhouse gas emissions, and underwater noise.

“Limoneira is pleased to be a new ambassador for the Blue Whales Blue Skies program. The stewardship of natural resources is part of our mission statement,” said Harold Edwards, President and CEO of Limoneira Company.

Ambassadors are consumer goods, brands, ports, and logistics companies committed to reducing air pollution, regional greenhouse gas emissions, underwater noise, and ship strike risk to endangered whales with the Protecting Blue Whales and Blue Skies program.

“Our commitment to sustainability is deeply embedded in our culture, and we view sustainability as a path towards continued long-term success,” Edwards said. “We are responsible trustees in the protection and improvement of our environment that align with the goals of the Blue Whales and Blue Skies program.”

Limoneira has grown to become one of the premier integrated agribusinesses in the world. Limoneira (lē moñ âra) is a dedicated sustainability company with 10,500 acres of rich agricultural lands, real estate properties, and water rights in California, Arizona, Chile and Argentina. The company is a leading producer of lemons, avocados and other crops that are enjoyed throughout the world. As one of the oldest citrus growing organizations on the West Coast, Limoneira is also a long-time leader in commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability innovation.

Limoneira joins a cohort of trailblazing companies spanning from electronics and consumer goods, to coffee to ports and logistics companies, united by their commitment to ship more sustainability and reduce the biodiversity impacts of their supply chains. Ambassadors include Sonos, the Port of Hueneme, Nomad Goods, Peak Design, Summit Coffee, Way Basics, Santa Cruz Bicycles, Who Gives a Crap, The Block Logistics, and JAS Worldwide.

By verifying voluntary cooperation down to the ship and specific transit or the company’s entire fleet of ships, calculating the associated environmental benefits, and recognizing program participants, the program helps global shipping companies better understand their impacts on the environment and make changes to reduce those impacts.

In 2023, cooperating shipping companies realized a 58% reduction in the risk of lethal ship strikes to whales, and an average decrease in underwater noise of 5.4 decibels per transit. Since the program launched in 2014, cooperating vessels have slowed down for more than 1,100,000 nautical miles, resulting in reductions of more than 150,000 metric tons of regional greenhouse gasses and over 4,500 tons of NOx emissions.

When a company signs on as an Ambassador, they receive environmental data identifying the performance and associated environmental benefits of their ocean carriers’ participation in the program. This data can be used to demonstrate their sustainability commitments to customers and stakeholders, and to facilitate more sustainable shipping choices in the future.

The Protecting Blue Whales and Blue Skies program is a collaborative effort by air pollution control districts, California national marine sanctuaries, the California Marine Sanctuary Foundation, and other non-profit organizations.

To become an Ambassador, send inquiries to info@bluewhalesblueskies.org and becca@californiamsf.org.

For more information visit https://www.bluewhalesblueskies.org/