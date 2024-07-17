Rep. Carbajal to Host July 24 Telephone Town Hall

WASHINGTON, DC: July 16, 2024 – Today, Congressman Salud Carbajal announced that he will host a telephone town hall next week to speak directly with his constituents, provide updates on his work in Congress, and take questions from across the three counties that he represents.

The town hall will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2024 beginning at 5:30 p.m. PDT.

Central Coast residents can sign up to attend the event via Rep. Carbajal’s website here: https://carbajal.house.gov/townhall/

The events will also be broadcast live on the Congressman’s website and Facebook account.