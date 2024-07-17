SB Museum of Natural History Welcomes New CFO Brian Storr and Director of Education Rosina Garcia to its Team

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History proudly announces the addition of two distinguished professionals to its dynamic team: Brian Storr, a seasoned financial expert, and Rosina Garcia, an innovative leader in education and research. Their wealth of experience and dedication to community enrichment align seamlessly with the Museum’s mission to inspire curiosity and stewardship of the natural world.

Chief Financial Officer Brian Storr

Credit: Courtesy

Brian Storr joined the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History in May, bringing over 25 years of finance and operations experience across transportation, telecommunications, and publishing industries. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Finance & Manufacturing at ABC-CLIO in Goleta. Brian holds a BA in Government from Dartmouth College and an MBA from the University of Pittsburgh. His passion for education and community service is evident through years of volunteering with AYSO and his commitment to fostering youth development.

Director of Education Rosina Garcia

Credit: Courtesy

Rosina Garcia assumed the role of Director of Education at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History back in January of this year. She holds a Bachelor’s of Science in Earth Science and a Master’s in Science Education, with extensive experience in research at the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory and teaching middle and high school science. Rosina’s dedication to enhancing educational programs, including creating Birch Aquarium’s first bilingual summer camp, reflects her commitment to inspiring future generations of scientists and conservationists.

“We are thrilled to welcome Brian and Rosina to our team,” said President & CEO Luke Swetland. “Their expertise and passion will be instrumental in advancing our mission of connecting people to and inspiring curiosity for our natural world.”

About the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History

Powered by Science. Inspired by Nature. Founded in 1916, the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History inspires a thirst for discovery and a passion for the natural world. The Museum seeks to connect people to nature for the betterment of both, and prides itself on being naturally different. For more information, visit sbnature.org.