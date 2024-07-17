Third Annual Women’s Small Business Event Builds Community

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

What: Women SCORE Higher Annual Event, sponsored by SCORE Santa Barbara

When: Wednesday September 25th, 2024 – 5 PM

Where: The Cabrillo Pavilion, 1118 E Cabrillo Blvd, Santa Barbara, CA 93103

Join us for an evening of connection and growth featuring speed networking, inspiring speakers, delicious refreshments, and valuable giveaways to empower your business journey. This year features inspirational speaker Maureen Kafkis, host of The Power of Community & Collaboration in SB Podcast! It promises to be an evening full of surprises, meaningful experiences, and thought-provoking discussions.

Since the event’s inaugural launch in 2022, the Women SCORE Higher (WSH) community has continually grown with monthly mixers hosted at women-owned businesses. WHS, a SCORE Santa Barbara Chapter initiative, facilitates opportunities for Santa Barbara’s Women in Business to connect, learn, and grow through the power of leadership and networking. SCORE Santa Barbara understands the need for unifying and accessible community initiatives.

A sampling of our dynamic network of women-owned small businesses in Santa Barbara County includes:

Legal templates and courses designed for entrepreneurs!

Balloon garlands for any event using biodegradable balloons

Homemade dog treats

Equestrian gear, horse supplies, leather goods

Personal, business, career, health and wellness coaching

Private chef agency

Maker lab and arts & crafts classes

Promotional merchandise

Bookstore & children’s books

The WHS community events provide meaningful networking opportunities for anyone along the spectrum of their career journey. Participants include established business owners, entrepreneurs in the making, and anyone interested in building and being a part of a women-in-business community! Women SCORE Higher unites participants to challenge one another to succeed physically, mentally, and in entrepreneurial strength!

The ticket price includes catered food and non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages (a local winery is offering wine for our event). Meet our vendors, all women-owned businesses based throughout the Central Coast.

Agenda

Welcome and community building with local resources inclusive of WEV, EDC, The Hispanic Chamber (food and drinks will be served at this time)

Inspirational Speaker: Maureen Kafkis on “The Power of Community & Collaboration”

A fast-paced and engaging Speed Networking activity

Giveaways & Closing Keynote

Tickets

Tickets are $15. Register online: https://www.score.org/womenscorehighersb

Please register early, as the venue capacity is limited to 150 attendees.

In case of financial hardship, enter “WSH” at registration to receive a subsidized ticket.

Sponsors & Sponsorships

The Women SCORE Higher annual event and monthly mixers occur through volunteer support. Chloé Barritault serves as committee chair. Planning committee members include Christina Bubel, Michelle Carlen, Mitra Cline, Karine Hervouet, Juliana Ramirez and Eric Saltzman.

Generous sponsors and partners enable WSH to produce high-quality events in beautiful venues while maintaining an accessible registration fee that includes free attendance for participants experiencing financial hardship. If you are interested in joining the 2025 Women SCORE Higher annual event planning committee, please email chloe.barritault@scorevolunteer.org.

Montecito Bank & Trust: As the largest locally owned community bank on the Central Coast, Montecito Bank & Trust remains committed to our founding principle: to make the communities we serve better places to live and work.

Promote Your Business: Showcase your brand and support fellow entrepreneurs by donating a product, service, or gift card to our event’s giveaway, gaining valuable exposure to a network of local women-owned businesses. Please email mitra.cline@scorevolunteer.org for details.

Speaker: Maureen Kafkis

Maureen Kafkis is a Doctor of Occupational Therapy, the Brain BSTM coach, and the host of The Power of Community & Collaboration in SB Podcast. When she learned that the average human brain has over 60,000 thoughts a day and that most of them are lies (Brain BSTM) that cause needless suffering, she started to learn how to separate fact from fiction in her mind and has never looked back. Maureen truly believes that living consciously, understanding how your brains work, and learning to feel your feelings are necessary for an empowering and fulfilling life. She brings her expertise and extensive knowledge to inspire people in the SB area and beyond to learn how to live consciously, tap into their personal power and become leaders in their community.

In a world where there is so much division and way too much focus on competition, the Brain BSTM Coach is promoting a conscious community and lifestyle built on leadership energy, collaboration, and mutual support. She is doing that because the power of the collective far exceeds anything that can be done at the individual level and it’s just way more fun! If we all consciously collaborate with one another and succeed together we can have a substantial ripple effect that will extend far beyond our local community. Listen and learn how you can add value to your own community!

Check out https://www.thebrainbs.com/ to learn more about the Brain BSTM Coach and what she is all about!