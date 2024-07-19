Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara Awards $12,000 Grant to UCSB Research Mentorship Program

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – The Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara is proud to announce that it awarded a $12,000 grant to the University of California, Santa Barbara’s Research Mentorship Program (RMP). This funding is being utilized this summer to support talented high school students as they engage in university-level research at UCSB.

UC Santa Barbara’s RMP is an immersive summer program that offers high school students a unique chance to earn college credit while participating in interdisciplinary, hands-on research under the guidance of a mentor. For over a decade, the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara has partnered with UCSB RMP and, since 2013, has financially supported more than 50 students through this program.

Recently, the Cancer Foundation team toured the UCSB labs and spoke with three students who are currently benefiting from this grant. Sophia, one of the students, expressed her gratitude, “I would like to express my appreciation for having such a delightful meeting with the CFSB earlier today. I deeply enjoyed speaking with you all, and I was pleased to share my RMP research experience alongside my contributions to the overall fight against cancer. It was a pleasure hearing from you all, especially hearing your valuable insights into the work I am doing.”

Another student, Isa, shared similar sentiments, “Thank you so much for this opportunity to speak with the CFSB today! It was an incredible opportunity to communicate the research and studies I’m currently involved in, and to hear insights from CFSB regarding the larger research community.”

The Cancer Foundation team is dedicated to fostering the next generation of researchers and innovators. By supporting programs like RMP, the Cancer Foundation is investing in the future of cancer research and the bright minds that will bring us closer to a cure.

For more information about the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara and its initiatives, visit www.cfsb.org.

For more information about UCSB’s Research Mentorship Program, visit www.summer.ucsb.edu/programs/research-mentorship-program/overview.