Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara Welcomes Five New Board Members 

Santa Barbara, CA — Five accomplished members of the community have been elected to the Board of Directors for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

Anna Burnbaum is a senior associate at the law firm of Klein DeNatale Goldner, where she practices labor and employment and business and commercial litigation. She is licensed to practice law in the states of Washington, New York, and California. Ms. Burnbaum earned her law degree at Seattle University School of Law after receiving a bachelor’s degree in English literature at the University of Montana’s Davidson Honors College. She earned a Master of Laws degree in alternative dispute resolution from Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law in 2012.

After earning undergraduate degrees and a master’s degree in English literature at UC Santa Barbara, Julia Carver enjoyed success in the Bay Area writing business plans for emerging growth companies before turning her attention to writing business plans, website content, and grant proposals for nonprofit organizations. This culminated in board positions with organizations such as the American Red Cross Silicon Valley Chapter and Cultural Initiatives Silicon Valley. Ms. Carver subsequently earned an advanced degree in neuro psychology/movement therapy and worked with injured veterans and at-risk teens.

A fifth-generation Santa Barbaran, Tim Figueroa is a financial advisor at Asset Preservation Strategies. He attended Bishop Garcia Diego High School and went on to graduate cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in finance from Suffolk University in Boston. Mr. Figueroa previously served as an adviser with Axxcess Wealth Management and as an investment associate at a boutique private wealth management firm serving high-net-worth families. Mr. Figueroa participated in Food Bank drives in Carpinteria during the pandemic and has been a Rotarian for five years.

Yolanda Garcia began her 39-year career at UC Santa Barbara as an Educational Opportunity Program (EOP) counselor and went on to serve as assistant vice chancellor for Student Affairs. In the latter capacity, she oversaw seven departments and service centers. Since retiring, Ms. Garcia has participated in the Cal State Chancellor’s Office’s California Academic Partnership Program and served on the Steering Committee of the Educational Leadership Institute funded by the Gates Foundation. Most recently, she served as Board chair for the YMCA’s Youth and Family Services Branch.

Emilio Handall serves as superintendent of the Guadalupe Union School District. Born in Santa Barbara and raised in Carpinteria, he served four years in the U.S. Army after graduating from Carpinteria High School. He went on to earn an associate’s degree at Santa Barbara City College, a bachelor’s degree in history at UCLA, a master’s degree in education at the University of La Verne, a master’s degree in educational leadership at Azusa Pacific, and a doctorate in education at Concordia University, Chicago. His career in public education has spanned nearly 30 years.

“We are pleased to welcome these five impressive individuals to the Scholarship Foundation Board of Directors. In view of their accomplishments and broad experience in the community, I am confident they will have an immediate and lasting impact on our organization. I look forward to working with each of them,” said Scholarship Foundation President and CEO Melinda Cabrera.

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is the nation’s largest community-based provider of college scholarships, having cumulatively awarded in excess of $150 million to some 62,000 county students since its founding in 1962. A nonprofit organization, the Scholarship Foundation also provides free financial aid advising services. For additional information, visit www.sbscholarship.org.