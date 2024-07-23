County Public Health Hosts Back-to-School Health Fairs

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department (SBCPHD) is excited to announce the second annual Back-to-School Health Fairs. The health fairs are free and open to the public, welcoming students and families, community members and residents of all ages. These health fairs are intended specifically to prepare families and students throughout the county for the upcoming school year by offering sports physicals and school-required immunizations in addition to providing available resources and other services.

The health fairs are hosted at three (3) of our Health Care Centers throughout the county:

August 6th, 2024 – 3p-7p at Franklin Health Care Center – 1136 E Montecito St, Santa Barbara

August 7th, 2024 – 11a-3p at Lompoc Health Care Center – 301 North “R” St, Lompoc

August 8th, 2024 – 3p-7p at Santa Maria Health Care Center – 2115 Centerpointe Pkwy, Santa Maria

“We understand that going to back to school can be a stressful time for families as they struggle with resources and finding services” said Dr. Mouhanad Hammami, Santa Barbara County Public Health Director. “The success of our fairs last year affirmed our belief that access to healthcare and social services is a need in our County. We’re opening our clinics and bringing our services to the community, so they know who we are, and what we offer. We want to empower our community members with the knowledge and resources they need to make informed decisions about their health.”

The health fairs have garnered more support this year, with more than 50 community organizations to offer services and programs to the community, including fire safety information, immigration resources, nutrition tips, and mental health education. SBCPHD has also partnered with the City of Santa Barbara to bring the event to the Franklin Health Care Center to improve healthcare access for the community. The health fairs coincide with the celebration of National Health Center week, slated for the week of August 4-10th by the National Association of Community Health Centers.

Per CA State law, children in California are required to receive certain immunizations in order to attend public and private elementary and secondary schools, as well as licensed childcare centers.

The CDC and World Health Organization estimate that 40 million children missed their measles vaccinations in 2021. In the 2022 Santa Barbara County Community Health Needs Assessment, access to care emerged as one of the priority health issues for youth. Now more than ever, it is important to make sure your family gets routine medical care and are up to date on all recommended vaccines.

The health fairs offer school-required immunizations and sports physicals. Youth sports physicals and required school immunizations are open to all Santa Barbara County community members, including families and individuals with no insurance. Registration varies by location. For more information, please visit: https://www.countyofsb.org/4276/Back-to-School-Health-Fairs. Staff will be on-site to link families to medical resources for which they may be eligible.

We invite the public to join us for engaging activities and informative resources from community partners, to jam out with the DJ, to taste the flavors served up by local food trucks, listen to remarks from elected officials who are committed to addressing healthcare disparities and promoting health equity, and to stick around for raffle prizes generously donated by local businesses.

