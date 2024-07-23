Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara Prepares Housing Authority Teens for the Future Through Summer Program

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA, July 22, 2024 – The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara launched its “Preparación, Bienestar y Cultura” (Preparation, Wellbeing and Culture) free four-week summer program for Housing Authority youth entering grades 9 -12.

The program provides focused activities that promote educational opportunities, social-emotional support, and cultural awareness. The program allows students to participate in a variety of field trips, earn community service hours, participate in college tours, as well as receive a free backpack and school supplies.

“Our main purpose of our agency is to provide housing, but we think it needs to be so much more than that for families to succeed so this provides us a great opportunity to be able to do that,” said HACSB Resident Program Specialist, Hector Avila.

The “Preparación, Bienestar y Cultura” program also focuses on promoting cultural awareness to cultivate a stronger sense of self for diverse students. Activities are aimed at enhancing students’ academic performance and critical thinking skills, and social and community engagement through a variety of interactive workshops and presentations that examine topics such as social justice, social movements and family/cultural traditions.

The program has committed community partners who provide instruction and guidance on a range of issues. Montecito Bank and Trust teach the students financial literacy including saving, budgeting, and credit cards “dos and don’ts”. Planned Parenthood comes in to teach students about identity, anatomy, healthy relationships and more. AHA! has also provided students with social-emotional learning courses that help them navigate their emotions better. The youth are also taught about career preparation including resume and cover letter writing, interview skills and tips, and how to dress professionally. Cal SOAP (Santa Barbara California Student Opportunity and Access Program) has been instrumental in providing resources such as college preparation, financial aid resources, student panels and trips to Cal State Channel Islands and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

Fifteen-year-old Preparación, Bienestar y Cultura program participant Johanna Gomez is an incoming Junior at San Marcos Senior High School. She is in the Accelerated Academic program for Leadership and Enrichment (AAPLE) Academy, San Marcos Entrepreneurship Academy, a Track and Field team member, as well as a part of MECHA, a Chicano Student Organization.

“I’ve learned a lot of valuable skills here that allow me to feel more prepared for college as well as other opportunities in life,” said Gomez. In addition to career skills and college prep, she also appreciates the opportunity to interact with her peers.

“I hope to challenge myself to gain a better understanding of the world around me, to continue to learn so that I can have an impact on the world and gain skills such as analyzing and problem solving,” said Gomez. “I am interested in pursuing a career in medicine and law as I feel it fits my personality and allows me to fill the passion I have to help people.”

For more information about the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara go to https://hacsb.org/.

