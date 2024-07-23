POSTPONED: Rep. Carbajal to Host July 24 Telephone Town Hall

WASHINGTON, DC – The July 24 telephone town hall scheduled by Congressman Salud Carbajal has been postponed. Central Coast residents who signed up to attend will be notified directly.

Congress is now expected to be debating and voting late into the evening on Wednesday, preventing the event from taking place as planned.

A new date and time will be announced as soon as possible.

Updated information will be posted on the Congressman’s website and Facebook account.