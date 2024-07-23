Santa Ynez Chumash, Motorcycle Group Shine Light on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA YNEZ, CA – July 23, 2024 – The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians and Medicine Wheel Ride are teaming up for the “We Ride For Her” event from 2-6 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2024, at the Tribal Hall on on the Santa Ynez Reservation at 100 Via Juana Road in Santa Ynez, to raise awareness about the high rate of missing and murdered women in indigenous communities. The event is free and open to the public.

Organized by the Behavioral Health Department at the Santa Ynez Tribal Health Clinic, the tribe will welcome the Medicine Wheel Ride motorcycle group from Phoenix, Ariz., as their motorcyclists arrive at the Tribal Hall, followed by a screening of the group’s “We Ride For Her” documentary, which highlights the incredible work they do to shine a light on missing and murdered indigenous women and relatives (MMIWR) in Indian Country. Dinner will also be served.

MMIWR is a movement that advocates for the end of violence against Native women and draws attention to the high rates of disappearances and murders of indigenous people, particularly women and girls. A 2016 study by the National Institute of Justice found that more than four in five Native American adults have experienced some form of violence in their lifetime.

“The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians is proud to partner with Medicine Wheel Ride for this important event that brings attention to this serious issue in Indian Country,” said Kenneth Kahn, Tribal Chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

Medicine Wheel Ride is a group of indigenous female motorcyclists and allies who create awareness and fundraise for issues affecting indigenous women, their relatives and the community. They assist groups and advocates who search for missing persons and provide support services to women and their families. Part of the group’s effort to promote attention to MMIWR is through its annual motorcycle rallies and rides.

To help combat the MMIWR epidemic, a California bill, known as Assembly Bill No. 1314, or the “Feather Alert” bill, passed by a vote of 6-1 and was approved by Governor Gavin Newsom on Sept. 23, 2022. Similar to an Amber Alert that you would see on a digital highway sign, if an endangered indigenous person meets the criteria of being reported missing under unexplained or suspicious circumstances, a Feather Alert will be issued. When time is of the essence, alerting the public and asking for tips and leads as soon as possible is critical. The bill was introduced by Assemblymember James C. Ramos, California’s first and only Native American in the state’s legislature.

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians is located in Santa Barbara County, California. Its reservation was established and officially recognized by the federal government in 1901. Today, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians remains the only federally recognized Chumash tribe in the nation. The tribe is a self-governing sovereign nation and follows the laws set forth in its tribal constitution.