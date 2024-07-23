U.S. 101 Southbound Lane Closure Resumes for Paving Project in Gaviota

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – Southbound US 101 will be reduced back to one lane from the Highway 1/US 101 interchange to Gaviota State Park beginning on Wednesday, July 24 for the continued construction of the median barrier and completion of paving operations. One southbound lane on US 101 will remain open during construction.

Southbound US 101 lanes were temporarily reopened to allow Caltrans to repair and reopen two lanes on Hwy. 154.

These US 101 lane closures allow for the grinding and paving of roughly six miles of US 101 in addition to the reconstruction of shoulders, placement of High Friction Surface Treatment and the installation of new guardrails and median concrete barriers.

The contractor for this $50 million project is CalPortland Construction of Santa Maria, CA.

Construction is expected to be complete by Summer 2025.

Photo of US 101 Before Project Began | Credit: Courtesy

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: @Caltrans_D5.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information at: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/