The original closure of State Street was to accommodate restaurants during COVID. Well, COVID was lifted and State Street should be re-opened.

Wondering about the loss of healthy businesses on State Street? This is due to the lack of traffic. People in cars cannot go through and visually see what’s around, especially if you’re from out of town.

This main street closure is just another barrier for those who reside here. Santa Barbara, with all the numerous one-way streets, makes a simple travel through town difficult. Now the city wants to close State Street for years to accommodate a few restaurants for outdoor sitting?

Enough, City Council! It’s time to open State Street. It’s time to have the traditional Fiesta Parade back on State Street. It’s time for businesses to have street traffic to be seen and get shoppers again.

Take down the barriers. It’s time.