U.S. 101 Southbound Lane Closure Near Arroyo Hondo Vista Point for Paving Operation Starts Wednesday, August 7

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – Caltrans will reduce southbound US 101 to one lane near Arroyo Hondo Vista Point beginning on Wednesday, August 7 through Friday, August 9 from 9 am to 9 pm for a paving operation and the partial removal of temporary concrete barriers.

This work is part of a reconstruction project following storm damage in early 2023. The work consists of slope and shoulder reconstruction, removal and replacement of existing guardrail, installation of drainage systems, and pavement rehabilitation.

Travelers are encouraged to be aware of electronic message boards, flaggers and all highway workers within this work zone.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram/Threads at: @Caltrans_D5.

