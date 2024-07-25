And now, the latest casualty is The Palace Grill, another iconic Santa Barbara staple. It’s heartbreaking to see these places go, and it makes me wonder what the future holds for other cherished spots in our community. Let’s discuss how we can support our local businesses and keep the spirit of Santa Barbara alive.

