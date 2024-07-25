Gone but not Forgotten
• Coast & Olive (June 2024)
• Derf’s (June 2024)
• Pizza Mizza (June 2024)
• Social Eats (May 2024)
• Trattoria Vittoria (May 2024)
• Oliver’s (Montecito, April 2024)
• Shalhoob’s at the Market (April 2024)
• Via Vai Trattoria & Pizzeria (April 2024)
• Taza Mediterranean Street Kitchen (February 2024)
• Metropulos Fine Foods Merchant (December 2023)
• Elena’s Kitchen (October 2023)
• Mokutan (September 2023)
• Hollister Brewing Co. (September 2023)
• Oppi’z Bistro and Natural Pizza (August 2023)
• Mr B Restaurant & Cafe (July 2023)
• Courthouse Tavern (July 2023)
• Fresco Cafe (May 2023)
• Natural Cafe (March 2023)
And now, the latest casualty is The Palace Grill, another iconic Santa Barbara staple. It’s heartbreaking to see these places go, and it makes me wonder what the future holds for other cherished spots in our community. Let’s discuss how we can support our local businesses and keep the spirit of Santa Barbara alive.