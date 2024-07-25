Sheriff’s Office to Host Night Out Event in Carpinteria

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Carpinteria, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office will host a National Night Out event in Carpinteria on Tuesday, August 6, 2024. National Night Out is a nationwide, annual community-building campaign that promotes strong police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods a safer, more caring place to live and work.

This block-party event will be in the 800-block of Linden Avenue from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sheriff’s Office staff including a K9 Unit, Custody Deputies and members of the Forensics Services Bureau will be there to mingle with the community. The Forensics team will be offering child identification kits that include fingerprinting. Carpinteria Fire, Carpinteria Public Works, and California State Parks will be joining us along with more being added each week.

National Project Coordinator, Matt Peskin said, “This is a night for our nation to stand together and promote awareness, safety, and neighborhood unity. National Night Out showcases the vital importance of police-community partnerships and citizen involvement. When law enforcement and the community work closely together, some amazing things can happen.”

Community Resource Deputy Dickey said “I am excited to spend time with members of the Carpinteria community and to introduce them to my colleagues at the Sheriff’s Office.” He added, “We are bringing a mix of team members from the Sheriff’s Office to this event, along with allied agencies and community groups for a fun summer evening.”