Blue

Blue, the silver unicorn, is an incredibly sweet and lovable 3-year-old with an unfortunate start in life. Blue came to us in October 2022, severely neglected and emaciated. He is now up-to-date on his vaccinations, neutered, and microchipped, and ready to find his forever home or foster.

Blue is a trainable and intelligent pup who loves to be rewarded with treats, which makes him a great candidate for leash and basic training. Blue is a loving companion who thrives in a one-pet household and enjoys having your undivided attention. Blue is more of a couch potato than an athlete, although he does love going for walks with his favorite humans. In the home, he has a chill personality and loves listening to audio books and soft music, especially if they’re playing while he lounges on his blankets misted with lavender scent.

This handsome boy has a soft coat of fur and is always happy to wear a bandana, especially if it means getting a treat dipped in some peanut butter. Blue is house and crate trained, takes treats nicely from your hand, and loves baths. Blue is a playful boy and loves to run around in the backyard. Loves grass.

We know Blue will bring so much joy to the right family, and we are actively seeking an emergency foster for him until his forever home can be found. We would love to see Blue happy and showered with love and kindness, and we hope you’ll consider opening your heart to this sweet silver unicorn. Blue does need to be the only pet in the home. Please visit him at 5473 Overpass Rd, Goleta CA

Credit: Courtesy

Tinley

Meet Tinley, the sweetest pup with big ears and an even bigger heart.

This 4-year-old Chihuahua mix has a gentle nature and adorable expressions that make her simply irresistible. Tinley is a quiet, mellow girl who’s looking for someone to take it easy with. She still has a fun, playful side, but she’d love nothing more than to cuddle up on the couch and watch some Netflix by your side

Although Tinley loves a chill life of leisure, she’s great on leash and would benefit from a nice daily stroll

Adopt Tinley, the perfect companion with unconditional love to give

Apply for Tinley at syvhumane.org or call the shelter at 805-688-8224 with any questions. You can come on down and meet her at 111 Commerce Dr. in Buellton, even without an appointment! The shelter is open 10am-5pm every day except Wednesdays, when it’s only open10am-noon (closed 12pm-1pm everyday for lunch).