Julio Roman Appointed as Executive Director of Pacific Pride Foundation

Santa Barbara, CA (July 22, 2024) – Pacific Pride Foundation (PPF) proudly announces the appointment of Julio Roman as its new Executive Director. Roman brings over two decades of nonprofit service and leadership, focusing on LGBTQIA+ communities, HIV/AIDS prevention, mental health, and homelessness.

Julio Roman expressed his enthusiasm for his new role: “As the newly appointed Executive Director, I am honored and excited to lead the Pacific Pride Foundation into our next era of impact, as we enhance and expand our efforts to create safe spaces and advance public health equity for LGBTQIA+ communities. We will continue to break barriers, foster community resilience, and advocate tirelessly for LGBTQIA+ rights and the wellbeing of each of our community members.”

Cristian Arango, Chair of the Board of Directors, commented: “As Chair of the Selection Committee, it has been a pleasure working with the Santa Barbara LGBTQIA+ community, its members and stakeholders, and Envision Consulting to find the next leader for Pacific Pride Foundation. Countless hours and thought went into the search process, in addition to weighing heavily what this community needs for years to come. PPF’s vision for the future is that of a center that serves all the rainbow communities across the county, and Julio Roman will help us achieve this goal because our community deserves it.”

Julio Roman has served as the Director of Latinx Gay and Bi Men’s Initiatives at the Latino Commission on AIDS, co-founded the OUT Agency, and directed LGBTQIA+ capacity building at the National Harm Reduction Coalition. His strategic leadership, innovative program development, and dedication to diversity and inclusion make him an invaluable asset to PPF.

As an essential community organization, Pacific Pride Foundation and Envision Consulting involved multiple stakeholders in the search process, which Arango celebrates: “As PPF enters a new chapter, let us recognize all the amazing work that the staff, board, and other non-profit partners have put in place to secure the success of this leadership transition. Kudos to our community!” Tyson Halseth, PPF’s Chief Advancement and Programs Officer, affirms “It has been a huge honor to carry forward PPF’s mission and lead our amazing staff through this transition. I am so excited to see what more our team can accomplish under the leadership of our new Executive Director.”

Pacific Pride Foundation has been dedicated to the health and well-being of the LGBTQIA+ community in Santa Barbara County since 1976. Through comprehensive programs and services, PPF strives to create a safer, healthier, and more equitable world for all.

For more information about Pacific Pride Foundation and its programs, please visit www.pacificpridefoundation.org.