Old Spanish Days Fiesta 2024: Important Road Closures, Parking Enforcement, and Public Safety Updates from SBPD

SANTA BARBARA, CA – July 26, 2024



The Santa Barbara Police Department extends a warm invitation to the entire community as we prepare to celebrate the much-anticipated community celebration, Fiesta, honoring the rich cultural heritage and cherished traditions of Old Spanish Days. As we prepare for a week of festivities, our top priority remains the safety and well-being of all residents and visitors. We kindly urge everyone to stay informed about essential safety topics to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all.

The City would like to remind the community that unattended personal items cannot be left to reserve spots before sunrise on the day of events, including Pequeña or parades. Blankets and chairs may be placed to reserve spaces for Fiesta events starting at sunrise on the day of the event. No stakes are allowed in the grass, and items may not be placed in planter beds. Unattended items interfering with regularly scheduled maintenance may be removed by City staff.

Police Presence

SBPD expects a large influx of people into the city during the Old Spanish Days-Fiesta annual celebration. Additional Officers will be assigned to foot patrols along the State Street Promenade, Funk Zone and Waterfront.

There will also be additional traffic patrols throughout the city starting Wednesday, July 31, through Saturday, August 4, 2024. These Officers’ primary duty is to prevent collisions and driving under the influence (DUI) throughout the week. We request that all those driving, bicycling, and walking within the community abide by traffic laws. Please have a sober driver, utilize taxis, or use ride-share services if you are consuming alcoholic beverages.

Please instruct children to seek assistance from a police officer if they become separated from you.



“If You See Something, Say Something!” Report suspicious activities and packages to the police, please contact SBPD’s Dispatch Center on the Non-Emergency Line.

Non-Emergency Line

(805) 882-8900.

For emergencies or if you see an impaired driver, dial 9-1-1.



No Alcoholic Beverages or Smoking in Public

Though State Street has been reconfigured into a Promenade, it is important to remember it is still a public thoroughfare and open alcoholic beverages are prohibited on any public street, sidewalk, or area.

Santa Barbara Municipal Code 9.05.010 prohibits the consumption or possession of any open alcoholic beverage upon any public street, sidewalk, parking lot, or alley. Citations could be issued as a result of possessing an open alcoholic beverage or consuming an alcoholic beverage in public.

Smoking and electronic cigarettes are also prohibited in the city while in public per Municipal Code 9.20.020. Santa Barbara aims to be a “smoke-free” city to protect the health, safety and well-being for all.



Parking Enforcement

All parking enforcement rules and regulations including timed, 15, 60, and 75-minute zones, and all other parking regulations, will be enforced throughout the city during the week.

Exception from timed parking: only on Friday, August 2, 2024, for the Historical Parade, with no time enforcement primarily in the West Beach and Funk Zone neighborhoods. The “Friday, August 2 Exception from Timed Street Parking Map” indicates the exception from timed parking in the area shaded in red; north of Cabrillo Boulevard, east of Castillo Street, south of the U.S. Highway 101 and west of Garden Street.

Credit: Courtesy

If you are participating in the Fiesta celebration for an extended period, you are encouraged to utilize one of the City’s downtown parking lots, garages, or harbor, beach, and waterfront lots. Please note that waterfront, harbor, and beach parking lots will still require payment for parking.

No Parking Areas

Temporary no parking areas will be clearly designated with signage.



Friday, August 2, 5:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Cabrillo Blvd, between Castillo Street and Niños Drive, and surrounding streets.

Saturday, August 3, 8:00 am to Noon. Cabrillo Blvd, between Garden Street and South Milpas Street, and surrounding streets.

Street Closures for Events & Parades

Expect heavy traffic delays before, during, and after events. Please plan accordingly to accommodate these events. The following major roadways will be closed to all vehicles starting at the specified dates and times.

For up-to-date street closures listed by day and by event, please visit the City’s Fiesta 2024 Road Closures, Parking, and Public Safety Updates page.



El Mercado De La Guerra – The Mexican market across from City Hall in De La Guerra Plaza. Mercado hours of operation: Wed. July 31 to Sat. August 3 from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Closure of De la Guerra Loop Road – Sat. July 27, 5:00 a.m. to Sun. August 4, 7:00 p.m.

Closure of East De la Guerra Street between State Street and Anacapa Street – Tues. July 30, 5:00 a.m. to Sun. August 4, 7:00 p.m.

Las Noches De Ronda – “Nights of Gaiety”, held in the Sunken Gardens of the Santa Barbara County Courthouse, will occur from Thur. August 1, to Sat, August 3 from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.



Daily street closure of 100 East Anapamu Street, between Anacapa & Santa Barbara Street – Thur. August 1, to Sat. August 3 from 5:00 p.m. to midnight.

Additional closure of 100 East Anapamu Street between Anacapa and Santa Barbara Street – Sun. August 5 from noon to 7:00 p.m.

Blankets and chairs can be set up no earlier than 9:00 a.m. on the day of the event. Please note that anything of plastic or nylon material will be removed.

Wednesday, July 31, 2024

La Fiesta Pequeña, Little Fiesta, will occur at the Old Mission Santa Barbara.

6:00 p.m. – Street closures in the surrounding area of the Old Mission Santa Barbara.

6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. – Street Closure of Los Olivos Street between Laguna Street and Alameda Padre Serra. Street Closure of Laguna Street between Padre Street and Los Olivos Street.

10:00 p.m. – Roads will start to be opened.

Credit: Courtesy

It is highly recommended you use alternative modes of transportation to this event other than a vehicle.

Friday, August 2, 2024

The Historical Parade, El Desfile Histórico, will occur along Cabrillo Boulevard.

5:00 a.m. – Street closure of Cabrillo Blvd. between Niños Drive and Castillo Street, and adjoining streets in this area.

9:30 a.m. – Stearns Wharf closed to vehicles.

Noon – El Desfile Histórico Begins!

4:00 p.m. – Approximate time when roads will start to reopen after the parade.

The Fiesta Historical Parade Map (Google Maps) includes detailed information about street closures, public parking, and parade details for the August 2nd Historical Parade.

Accessible Parking and Parade Viewing: Additional ADA parking spaces with accessible paths to the parade route and accessible restrooms will be available at the eastern end of the Main Harbor Parking Lot, and payment for parking is required. Access to the Main Harbor Parking Lot is via Loma Alta and Shoreline Drive.

Saturday, August 3, 2024

The Children’s Parade, El Desfile de los Niños, will occur along Cabrillo Blvd.

8:00 a.m. – Street Closure of Cabrillo Blvd., between Garden Street to South Milpas Street and adjoining streets.

10:00 a.m. – El Desfile de los Niños begins!

1:00 p.m. – Approximate time when roads will start to reopen after the parade.

The Children’s Parade Map (Google Maps) includes information about street closures, public parking, and parade details for the August 3rd Children’s Parade.

Accessible Parking and Parade Viewing: Additional ADA parking spaces with accessible paths to the parade route and accessible restrooms will be available at the eastern end of the Palm Park Parking Lot, and payment for parking is required. Access to the Palm Park Parking Lot is via Garden Street and Cabrillo Boulevard.

Bicycle Parking

Riding a bike is a great way to attend the festivities! The City provides additional bike racks on Cabrillo Boulevard and in the Harbor during the event.

Additional Information

For more information about Fiesta 2024 events, visit the Old Spanish Days Website.

For up-to-date street closure, parking, and safety updates visit SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Fiesta.