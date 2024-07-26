Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, July 26, 2024 – The City of Goleta’s Pavement Rehabilitation Project will begin construction this Monday, July 29, 2024, on Phelps Road. The eastbound lane from Pacific Oaks Road to Mills Way will be closed from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on the 29th. Then on August 6th and 7th Phelps Road will be closed from Mills Way to Storke Road.

The Project is part of the City’s ongoing effort to maintain and improve the City’s road network by restoring and resurfacing the existing pavement to prevent further damage and extend its lifespan. The work will also include installing new striping and markings to improve visibility for drivers and accessibility compliant curb ramp upgrades.

Phelps Road is one of eight roads that are part of the 2023 Pavement Rehabilitation Project. Below are the roads scheduled for construction, which is expected to be completed by November 2024.

Phelps Road (Pacific Oaks Road to Storke Road)

Hollister Avenue (Cathedral Oaks Road to City Right of Way)

Caroldale Place (Caroldale Lane to cul-de-sac)

Caroldale Lane (Camino Laguna Vista to La Patera Lane)

Storke Road (Hollister Avenue to US 101 On-Ramp)

North Fairview Avenue (US 101 On Ramp to Calle Real)

Colusa Drive (Del Norte Drive to Calle Real)

Cathedral Oaks Road (Winchester Canyon Road to Evergreen Drive)

Residents and motorists can expect minor disruptions during construction, including lane closures and detours. Please plan your routes accordingly and follow all traffic signage and instructions from construction crew workers.

An interactive map of pavement projects in Goleta is now available on the City’s website at www.CityofGoleta.org/Pavement, or to go directly to it, click here. This interactive feature highlights roads that have been previously paved along with the treatments applied, as well as future roads that are proposed for repair.

The City constructs an Annual Pavement Rehabilitation Project as part of its Pavement Management Program (PMP). The PMP uses a critical point management approach to select and prioritize which streets will be considered for treatment. The critical point approach incorporates pavements from all parts of the deterioration curve, not just the best or worst. This approach optimizes every budget dollar by seeking to apply the right treatment to the right pavement at the right time. Pavement treatments ranges from pothole repair and crack sealing to slurry seals, overlays, and reconstructions.

If you have any questions on the Pavement Rehabilitation Projects, please contact us at pavement@CityofGoleta.org or 805-562-5504, or visit www.CityofGoleta.org/Pavement.