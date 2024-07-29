Foresters Advance to NBC World Series Quarterfinals After 12-6 Victory Over Haysville Aviators

An offensive explosion in the eighth inning lifted the Santa Barbara Foresters to a 12-6 victory over the Haysville Aviators on Monday afternoon.

With the victory the Foresters advance out of pool play with a perfect 3-0 record and will face an opponent that is yet to be determined in the single elimination quarterfinal round on Thursday.

The game was tied 6-6 entering the bottom of the eighth inning but the Foresters scored six runs to pull ahead for good. Three of the runs came on two-out hits as a string of Foresters delivered in the clutch.

T.J. Pompey walked, stole second and went to third on a single by Dee Kennedy. The Aviators could not deal with a bunt by Johnny Rodriguez and Pompey slid in safely to home. Kennedy and Rodriguez moved into scoring position on the play and Daniel Patterson knocked both in with a pinch-hit single. After stealing second, Patterson scored on Jackson Freeman’s single to right. Freeman stole second and scored himself thanks to Kaden Petersen’s single. Will Rogers then singled up the middle to score Petersen and wrap up the big inning.

The Foresters received a strong effort in relief on the mound from Tucker Holland, who held the Aviators hitless and struck out three in his 2.2 innings on the mound.

Rogers, Pompey, Kennedy and Andrew Semo all recorded multi-hit games as the Foresters broke through offensively after winning two low scoring games to open the tournament.