Kathy’s sister, Rosita, posing with their father, Juan Cota, Mr. Fiesta | Credit: Courtesy

At this time of year, the city starts to buzz with the thought of the weeklong party called Fiesta. It is a time when people from all around come into Santa Barbara for the festivities. This year is no different, although it marks Fiesta’s 100th anniversary — 100 years of celebration, community, and dance. Since the beginning, every year, one silent but strong thread has run through not only the celebration but the years of preparation.

In 1924 a young Juan Cota, Mr. Fiesta, participated in one of the first events, and he never stopped. Sharing his love of community, family, and dance, Juan instilled in his children a profound sense of pride and responsibility, encouraging them to be part of something greater than themselves, to uphold traditions that reflect the history, pride, and love of their community and family.

His youngest daughter, Kathy Cota, inherited his dedication, values, and commitment to tradition. Starting humbly with her daughter TeriAnn Lopez, a few nieces, and their friends, she founded the Kathy Cota Dance Studio. Her passion became the enduring force behind ensuring a Cota presence on stage every year.

Kathy Cota | Credit: Courtesy

Little did she know, this venture would become her lifelong gift to the community. The studio has been celebrated for its vibrant performances, preserving the classical and traditional Spanish dances of yesteryear with colorful costumes and castanets. Her devotion to dance was a way to honor her father and maintain their connection even after his passing.

Yet, Kathy was much more than a public figure. Those who knew her remember a woman who lived life to the fullest, danced often, and was always impeccably dressed. Her life and love revolved around her family. As a strict but fiercely loving mother, she nurtured her sons, Greg and Ray Lopez, and her daughter, TeriAnn. They cherish countless stories of her affection. Many of Greg, Ray, and TeriAnn’s friends also considered Kathy a second mother, as did numerous dance students over the years.

Kathy outlived her parents, Juan and Elfina (Gutierrez) Cota, and her siblings Irene, Constance, Ramona, Theresa, Gladys, Mildred, Frederick, James, Edwin, Alvin, and Juan Jr. We find solace in knowing they awaited her with open arms. She is survived by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many other family members and friends, who will carry forward her legacy.

Viva Danza de Cota! Thank you, Kathy Cota, for your immense contributions to your family and the vibrant history of our community. You will never be forgotten and will always be missed. We love you, Ma.

After stepping back and allowing our hearts to heal, Danza de Cota will open again in September under the direction of Kathy’s daughter, TeriAnn Lopez, and her daughter-in-law MariaElena Lopez. We look forward to continuing Kathy’s legacy for another 100 years!