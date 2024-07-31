Apropos Nick Welsh’s most recent use of the lodestone term “vibrancy” in connection with the Dead Zone, wistfully known as Downtown Santa Barbara , may I immodestly suggest that the only vibration of any relevance on Earth 1 is the stimulation of vibrating cash registers ringing up sales of goods and services. Visiting folks wandering up and down the Dead Zone, in search of the perfect latte, or more ambitiously, to get laid, will hardly cause a ripple. You can take that to the sperm bank. Laissez les bons moments rouler.

