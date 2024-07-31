Last Thursday, I went to grab a quick pizza at Costco. Close to the food court and tire shop, I saw a young man acting erratic and trying to break a sign pole.

The first person to respond was a technician from the tire shop. He went to help this young man by trying to dissuade and comfort him. It was obvious his actions were the product of a condition requiring paramedics.

Others bystanders were reacting and trying to assist. More than one person called 9-1-1, and a small army of staff came from Costco. I saw some managers and supervisors, all of them diligently assisting, trying their best to render help and keep everyone safe. I saw one woman running to get fluids, as others kept the person conscious, comfortable, and safe.

Costco has almost everything, and that includes heroes. The woman, the technician, the very first responder from the tire shop, and the supervisors/managers, all staff who work in Goleta.

I would like to add some people were curious and tried to help. Everyone I saw was respectful. We still a great Nation.

I did read somewhere that the very first sign of civilization was a healed bone of a prehistoric man. The fact that this human was able to heal was the result of another human caring for her/him.